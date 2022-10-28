Maricopa County animal shelter temporarily closing due to possible distemper outbreak

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control has been forced to close one of their shelters for the foreseeable future because of several dogs testing positive for distemper while in their care.

The East Valley Animal Care Center, which is located near Loop 101 and Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa will be closed "until further notice" starting Sunday at 5 p.m.

Shelter officials said multiple dogs tested positive for the highly contagious virus, and others are starting to show symptoms.

"We fear we are on the cusp of a distemper outbreak," officials said in a statement.

All the dogs currently in the shelter will reportedly stay in their kennels without leaving while all 300 of the canines get tested for the disease.

People can still set up a "blind adoption" with a dog without a meet and greet, and can still view the animal through the kennel until the shelter closes on Sunday.

Currently, all adoption fees at both Maricopa County Animal Care and Control locations are being waived for the foreseeable future.

"The potential adopters will be counseled to understand the risks of taking an animal on medication without a confirmed diagnosis," officials said.

Distemper, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, is a contagious incurable disease that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of dogs.

It can be spread through airborne exposure to another infect animal through sneezing or coughing, and can also be spread with shared food and water bowls.

Vaccinations are the primary way to prevent the spread of the disease.

