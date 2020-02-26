Maricopa County Board of Supervisors pass '2nd Amendment Preservation County' resolution

article

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a resolution declaring the county a "sanctuary" for gun rights.

La Paz, Yavapai, and Mohave Counties have already taken action, declaring their respective counties "Second Amendment Sanctuaries" and passing resolutions saying county resources won’t be used to limit gun rights.

On the municipal level, the City of Prescott tabled a similar measure earlier in February, after a heated debate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.