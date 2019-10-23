MCSO: 1 dead in multi-car crash near Avondale apartments

Deputies say one person is dead following a four-car crash overnight near an Avondale apartment complex.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, two people were underneath a car securing tow straps just after midnight near the entrance of an apartment complex, located near Buckeye and Dysart Roads, when they were rear-ended by another vehicle.

The victims were taken to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.

MCSO says other people at the scene during the crash suffered minor injuries.