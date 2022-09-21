Mega Millions jackpot winners come forward; Two people to split $1.34B prize

Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing.

The winners, who agreed to split the prize if they won, have elected to remain anonymous but said they are "over the moon" with their huge victory.

"They stopped into the Speedway in Des Plaines and grabbed a Mega Millions ticket while they were there," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said. "That turned out to be an absolutely life changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34 billion jackpot win."

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The winners have opted to take the lump sum payment of $780.5 million. They spent the past few weeks working with financial and legal advisors.

"I’ve been working for the Illinois Lottery for over five years, and this is by far the largest prize I’ve ever had to process. When we met with the winners’ lawyers there was a real buzz of excitement in the room," Illinois Lottery Claims Manager Luis Rodriguez said.

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15, going 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

Illinois is among the states where winners of more than $250,000 can choose to not reveal their names