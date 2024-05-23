No Memorial Day road closures in Arizona this year

article

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced there will not be any construction road closures during Memorial Day weekend this year.

The department still encouraged drivers to be prepared for unexpected closures and to ensure emergency supplies were taken on road trips to account for the expected heat.

Arizona roadways, specifically on the Interstate 17, have seen heavy delays over the past two weekends because of construction.

On the weekend of May 10-12, the southbound lanes of I-17 were closed and drivers who did not follow designated detour routes caused a residential traffic problem in north Phoenix.

The northbound lanes of I-17 were closed on the weekend of May 17-19 but the department rolled out a much more coordinated effort to ease the traffic problems that developed the previous weekend.

What else does ADOT suggest?

ADOT also advises to get plenty of rest before taking off on your road trip and to avoid stopping near grass and brush.

If your vehicle is overheating, the grass or brush nearby could catch fire and cause a bigger problem than its origination in the form of a wildfire.

Consruction projects like the Broadway Curve Improvement Project and the I-17 Happy Valley Road to SR 74 Pavement Project could implement closures as soon as the following Monday on May 27, though none have been announced.