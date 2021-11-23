Memorial service held for retired Mesa Fire Captain Trevor Madrid
MESA, Ariz. - A retired Mesa Fire captain who died of cancer last week was laid to rest on Tuesday.
A memorial service for Capt. Trevor Madrid was held on the morning of Nov. 23. Madrid died on Nov. 14, the department said.
The service was streamed live and was preceded by a procession that went Main Street and Broadway Road to Recker and Elliot Roads.
Procession route map for retired Mesa Fire Capt. Trevor Madrid
"Trevor passed away yesterday late afternoon surrounded by family, friends, & members of our Department who shared in our love & support for Trevor," the department tweeted on Nov. 15. "Rest in peace Trevor & thank you for your service."
Mesa Fire & Medical Capt. Trevor Madrid (Mesa Fire & Medical)
