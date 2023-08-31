Mesa officer rushes to save baby's life, bodycam video shows

A Mesa police officer found himself in the right place at the right time to save a baby's life - and it was all caught on camera.

Officer Shaquille Perez was responding to a report of a sleeping passenger on the light rail last month when he heard screaming nearby.

A mother ran up to him with her baby, who was unresponsive and not breathing.

Perez reacted and found an off-duty paramedic who happened to be nearby. They put the baby in the squad car with some cool air, and the baby started to breathe again.

Now, the child is fine, although it's not clear what caused the infant to become unresponsive.