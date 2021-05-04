Retired Border Patrol agent arrested for series of decades-old East Valley rapes

A retired Border Patrol agent has been arrested in Sierra Vista for a series of sexual assaults that began in 1999, Mesa police said.

Officials say 57-year-old John Daly III was taken into custody on May 4 after being identified as the East Valley Rapist using DNA technology.

Police had been investigating a series of eight sexual assault cases that took place in Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Bisbee from July 1999 to October 2001.

"The eight cases were connected by similar suspect behavior and three of the cases (Mesa, Gilbert, and Bisbee) were matched by DNA," Mesa officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

An investigation revealed that Daly had lived near each of the assaults when they had occurred, officials said.

DNA evidence linked the 57-year-old to two cases in Mesa and Gilbert.

"Officers from Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, and Bisbee Police Departments investigated these cases jointly, making connections, conducting interviews, and collecting evidence," officials said. "The FBI assisted in recent months by providing analytical, investigative, and support resources. Border Patrol cooperated and supported this investigation."

Daly was booked into jail on charges related to three of the eight cases. The Bisbee Police Department plans to submit their own charges, while the other four cases are still under investigation.

