Expand / Collapse search

Retired Border Patrol agent arrested for series of decades-old East Valley rapes

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 15 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Retired Border Patrol agent arrested for series of decades-old rapes in East Valley, Mesa Police say

After 22 years, 57-year-old John Daly III was arrested in connection to a series of rapes in Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Bisbee from July 1999 to October 2001.

MESA, Ariz. - A retired Border Patrol agent has been arrested in Sierra Vista for a series of sexual assaults that began in 1999, Mesa police said.

Officials say 57-year-old John Daly III was taken into custody on May 4 after being identified as the East Valley Rapist using DNA technology.

John Daly III

John Daly III

Police had been investigating a series of eight sexual assault cases that took place in Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Bisbee from July 1999 to October 2001.

"The eight cases were connected by similar suspect behavior and three of the cases (Mesa, Gilbert, and Bisbee) were matched by DNA," Mesa officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

An investigation revealed that Daly had lived near each of the assaults when they had occurred, officials said.

DNA evidence linked the 57-year-old to two cases in Mesa and Gilbert.

"Officers from Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, and Bisbee Police Departments investigated these cases jointly, making connections, conducting interviews, and collecting evidence," officials said. "The FBI assisted in recent months by providing analytical, investigative, and support resources.  Border Patrol cooperated and supported this investigation."

Daly was booked into jail on charges related to three of the eight cases. The Bisbee Police Department plans to submit their own charges, while the other four cases are still under investigation.

More crime stories

Man arrested in deadly 2011 stabbing of teenager in Tolleson
slideshow

Man arrested in deadly 2011 stabbing of teenager in Tolleson

The stabbing happened in May 2011 when three teens were walking in an area near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

PD: Driver sought after bicyclist hit, killed in Mesa
slideshow

PD: Driver sought after bicyclist hit, killed in Mesa

According to Mesa Police, a vehicle was traveling south on Country Club Drive near Eighth Avenue just after midnight when it hit a man who was crossing the street on a bicycle.

Woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing, murdering a Phoenix man
slideshow

Woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing, murdering a Phoenix man

64-year-old Herbert Cox died after Phoenix Police say a woman badly injured his head on April 29.