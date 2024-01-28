Mesa pet store employee accused of shooting and killing alleged trespasser, PD says

A Mesa pet store employee is behind bars and accused of second-degree murder after police say he shot someone who was trespassing.

At around 6 p.m. on Jan. 27, officers responded to the area of Alma School Road and 8th Avenue for reports of a shooting at Pratt’s Pets. 911 dispatchers were told an employee of a pet store had been involved in a shooting behind the business.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot. The unidentified man died at the hospital.

Investigators say 21-year-old Jakob Urias was outside the business when he and two other employees asked the man to leave.

"The male did not immediately leave so the female employees went back into the store and called police to have him removed from the property. While on the phone with 911, the shooting occurred," Mesa Police said.

Detectives say Urias admitted to shooting the man and the gun that was used was found at the scene.

Urias was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

