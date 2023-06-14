'Minor explosions' reported at Tempe apartment complex fire, FD says

"Minor explosions from welding equipment" were heard during a fire at a Tempe apartment complex, first responders said on June 14.

The fire happened Wednesday afternoon near Mill and Southern avenues around 2 p.m., says Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department. Fire crews from Tempe, as well as Phoenix, Guadalupe and Gilbert responded.

"Due to additional information provided by persons on scene about lithium ion batteries being in the initial apartment on fire, crews were evacuated to fight the fire from an outside position," fire officials said.

Six units were impacted by the fire and 2 more units have smoke and water damage.

Three dogs and a cat were rescued from the fire, authorities said.

Six people were treated for smoke inhalation – 5 police officers and a resident.

Investigators don't yet know what caused the fire.

