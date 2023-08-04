Missing woman last seen hiking in Deem Hills Recreation Area found dead: PD

Phoenix Police officials say a woman who was last seen hiking the Deem Hills Recreation Area earlier in the day on Aug. 4 has been found dead.

According to earlier statements by Phoenix Police, 34-year-old Jessica Christine Lindstrom was last seen in the area of N. 51st Drive and W. Deem Hills Parkway, which is located to the north of the intersection of 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

Jessica Lindstrom

According to Lindstrom's friends, the mother of four went for a hike at around 8:30 a.m., and once she was reported missing around 12:00 p.m., firefighters, Phoenix Police and their mobile command arrived on scene. Family and friends also set up search tents in hopes of finding Lindstrom alive.

Reports state Lindstrom's body was found at around 5:00 p.m., yards away from the trail.

"Specifics about the discovery remain part of the ongoing investigation. At this time, nothing suspicious has been identified as a result of the discovery of Lindstrom," read a portion of the statement.

Friends said Lindstrom was from Oregon, and was visiting family in Phoenix. Phoenix Fire officials say they are investigating this incident as a heat-related death.

Map of where the woman was last seen