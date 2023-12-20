Motorcycle safety expert speaks out after three deadly Arizona crashes

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Valley motorcycle riders – there have been three fatal crashes.

Two of them were hit-and-runs.

A motorcycle safety expert is talking about why things are so bad, and how riders can better protect themselves.

Stats show more than 6,000 motorcyclists have died in the U.S. in 2021. Sadly, the Valley added three more names to this year's list.

These recent crashes appear to be no fault of the motorcyclists.

Motorcycles usually mean fun, fast, freedom and friends. Just ask anyone who rides.

What does he love about it?

"Everything. The freedom. The camaraderie of all the riders," Vic Guappone said.

Cody Gurule has been riding essentially his whole life.

"Got my first dirt bike when I was five under the Christmas tree, and I’ve been riding ever since," he said.

Mick Degn rides a Harley Ultra himself.

"Go out there on the open road and see everything and smell everything," he said.

But after seeing one too many friends hurt or killed riding motorcycles, Degn set up a nonprofit, Arizona Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Foundation (AMSAF).

The mission: keep riders alive.

"If you get involved in an accident, what are you going to do to your family? And so that’s why we want to promote safety and awareness," Degn said.

AMSAF offers courses on proper lane changing, curves and quick stops, what to do on an accident scene, and even helps to buy helmets.

"We’ve got to look out for each other and respect each other. I don’t think we’re doing that enough," he said.

His main message to riders and drivers: pay attention and share the road.

Danger can lurk around any corner, but to these guys, the risk is worth the reward.

"You can never predict what’s going to happen. You have to be paying attention all the time," Gurule said.

So, is it worth the risk?

They say definitely.

More of Degn's safety message for motorcycle riders includes turning on your lights, even during the day. He says to always wear bright, reflective and protective clothing.

Find out more about Degn's nonprofit here: https://www.amsaf.org/