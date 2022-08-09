Expand / Collapse search
Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash in Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 8:40AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Motorcyclist critically injured in Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Phoenix involving a motorcyclist and another vehicle.

Phoenix Police say the crash happened during the early-morning hours of Aug. 9 near 27th Avenue and Osborn Road.

After the crash, the motorcyclist, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Telmo, was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died. It's unclear if the driver of the other vehicle suffered any injuries.

Investigators say a speeding motorcycle was spotted in the area just before the crash occurred, but it's unclear if that motorcycle was the same one involved in the crash.

27th Avenue was shut down between Osborn and Grand Avenue for several hours, but it has since been reopened.

