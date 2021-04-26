Expand / Collapse search
Multiple people injured, 1 dead after overnight shooting in Phoenix

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

4 people shot, 1 killed in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after officers responded to a shots fired call near 92nd Drive and Hazelwood.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an adult male and one juvenile male with gunshot injuries. Fire department crews transported them to an area hospital.

"While officers were conducting their investigation, a call from a nearby hospital was received reporting that an adult male victim had been dropped off with a life-threating gunshot injury," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

Investigation underway after 4 people were shot in Phoenix neighborhood

When officers spoke to medical personnel at the hospital, another adult male walked in with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Fortune added, "Witnesses reported that the males were in a vehicle prior to the shooting and shots were fired a short time later. The vehicle was located, and evidence of illicit drugs were found inside of the vehicle."

At this time, it is unknown if the four men are known to each other.

The male that was dropped off initially at the hospital was later pronounced deceased, according to Fortune. His name was not released.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS. You can receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest and indictment.


 

