Woman arrested, accused of murdering her newborn child in Phoenix in 2019

A 23-year-old woman is accused of murdering her newborn child, but the arrest comes nearly two years since the baby’s death.

The suspect, identified as Alison Yisel Sanchez Valdez, is accused of first-degree murder and child abuse.

The incident happened on Oct. 11, 2019. Phoenix Police officials say firefighters responded to a home near 35th Street and McDowell for a medical emergency.

"When firefighters arrived there, they did locate a young woman at the time that was bleeding profusely," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department.

Sanchez Valdez was 21 at the time. She was initially found by family members in her bathroom. After being taken to a hospital, doctors asked if she had been pregnant, but she said no. Officials later called Phoenix Police to investigate Sanchez Valdez's home.

"They were able to find that baby, and they found that the baby was deceased," said Sgt. Fortune.

Investigators say Sanchez Valdez gave birth on her own to a full-term, live baby boy. She allegedly wrapped him in a towel and hid him in the bathroom vanity.

On April 22, Police arrested Sanchez Valdez in Mesa, after an investigation that took 18 months.

Alison Yisel Sanchez Valdez

"Was the baby alive when the baby was born? Those are things that need to be looked at, and those are things that have to be addressed and assessed, and based on the facts and evidence that's collected by the Medical Examiner's Office, that's what's needed to move forward with a case like this," said Sgt. Fortune.

Investigators believe Sanchez Valdez murdered her baby. Meanwhile, police officials want new mothers to know there are safe havens available if they can't care for a child.

"Those locations are at fire stations," said Sgt. Fortune. "There are hospitals. There's different locations throughout the city that you can be able to find and search for."

A $500,000 bond has been set for Sanchez Valdez. She is set to make an appearance in court on Friday, April 30.

