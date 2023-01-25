Multiple stolen vehicles, drugs seized in Wittmann; 3 suspects arrested

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Three men were arrested after authorities say they seized multiple stolen vehicles and drugs in Wittmann. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Three men were arrested after authorities say they seized multiple stolen vehicles and drugs in Wittmann.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vehicle Theft Task Force detectives on Jan. 10 served two search warrants in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road following a weeks-long investigation "during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property."

"Suspects were also observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off the property," DPS said in a news release.

The following items were recovered:

Two stolen pickup trucks

Two stolen motorhomes

Two stolen trailers

One stolen skid steer Bobcat

One stolen handgun

Fentanyl

Methamphetamine

Three men, 50-year-old Ronald Barnum, 48-year-old Jesse Romero, and 32-year-old Joshua Reiff, were arrested. They are accused of multiple charges.

Arizona Headlines