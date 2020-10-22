Expand / Collapse search

Naked Arizona man arrested while 'sunbathing' in middle of intersection

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Jayme Johnson was arrested after police say he was found lying naked in the middle of a Cottonwood intersection.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - An Arizona man was arrested after police say he was found lying naked in the middle of a Cottonwood intersection.

According to Cottonwood police, an officer responded to the area of State Route 260 and Cove Parkway at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 for reports of a naked man wearing a backpack and throwing flowers at vehicles.

Once at the scene, the officer found 34-year-old Jayme Lars Johnson wearing only shoes and lying in the intersection. Johnson told the officer he was "sunbathing at a beach and listening to a Katy Perry song."

Johnson was taken into custody and booked into jail. 

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.