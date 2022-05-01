Naomi Judd dead, 10-year-old murdered, $473M Arizona Powerball winner: this week's top stories

article

Naomi Judd dies from complications of "mental illness," the former Maricopa County Attorney, Allister Adel, died, a 10-year-old girl who went missing was found murdered, and Arizona saw a $473M Powerball winner. The stories that interested you the most this week largely involved crime and death. There is a sprinkle or two of some more upbeat stories.

We have this week's top stories from April 24-30.

1. ‘The Masked Singer’ Baby Mammoth herded out of competition after surprising reveal: The seventh season of "The Masked Singer" may be soon winding to a close, but the show continues to shell out plenty of exciting reveals.

2. Lily Peters murder: Coroner reveals preliminary autopsy results in 10-year-old’s slaying: Lily’s father reported her missing after she failed to return home from her aunt’s house, according to police. A search team found her remains the following morning nearby, in a suburban area flanked by parkland and a famous brewery less than a mile from her home.

3. Allister Adel, former Maricopa County Attorney, dead at 45: The former attorney had suffered a brain bleed back in November 2020 when she fell and hit her head. She was released from the hospital in late December, and no new updates were publicly made about her health since then.

4. Plane swap stunt ends in crash over Arizona after feds denied initial safety exemption request: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating an "attempted Red Bull Plane Swap" in Arizona that ended in a crash when one of the two planes involved spun out of control on April 24.

5. Winning $473M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona, lottery officials say: According to the Arizona Lottery, the ticket was sold at a QuikTrip gas station near Gilbert and Warner roads.

6. Deputy duct-taped rescue dog, shot three times, dumped in a ditch, sheriff says: The reason for the torture? The man said he was clipping the dog's nails when the dog nipped at him.

7. Naomi Judd, Grammy-winning country music singer, dies at 76: "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the family's statement said. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

8. Chris Rock's mom holds nothing back as she breaks silence on Oscars slap: "When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me."

9. Teens shot trying to break into man's car were 13 and 16-years-old, deputies say: Deputies say when they arrived, they met with a man who said he confronted the teens, ages 13 and 16, who tried to steal from his car. The victim said the suspects made "threatening movements toward him" and so he fired several shots.

10. Speeding driver slams into school bus, sending students flying: Authorities have released a dramatic video showing the moment a car slammed into a school bus, causing it to roll over while children were inside.

