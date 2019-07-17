National Hot Dog Day: Where to snag the best deals
Fire up the grill! It's National Hot Dog Day!
If you don't want to grill your own, there are plenty of options for cheap eats.
7-Eleven is selling Big Bite hotdogs for just $1.
Circle K also has hot dogs for $1.
You can get a free hot dog or free delivery from Dog Haus through their mobile app.
Philly Pretzel Factory is selling pretzel dogs for $1.
Portillo's is offering free delivery on online orders over $10 from June 15-21 at all locations.
Sonic is selling hot dogs for $1. You can't go wrong with their infamous Chili Cheese Coney!
And if you head to coupons.com, you can find deals for free hot dog buns at Target and Walmart.