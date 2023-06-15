Navajo police shoot, kill suspect after domestic disturbance report

Navajo Nation police shot and killed a suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance in Kaibeto, Arizona early Thursday morning.

Officers with Navajo PD's Tuba City District received the call at 4:30 a.m. on June 15 after a person was reportedly drunk and causing a disturbance, refusing to leave.

"Officers arrived and could not initially locate the suspect," read a statement from Navajo PD. "When the officers left, another call was made stating the same subject was on the porch attempting to force their way back into the residence."

Police say the suspect was "combative" and had to be hit with a stun gun. When that didn't work, the suspect reportedly tried to take the stun gun and use it on an officer.

That's when police opened fire and shot the suspect, who remains unidentified. They died from their injuries.

The Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the FBI will be investigating the incident.