Nearly 2 years after daughter died in hot car, Gilbert mother turns tragedy into car safety advocacy

Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
12
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:33 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Flood Advisory
until THU 8:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:01 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:11 PM MST until THU 10:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 7:15 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 7:30 PM MST, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Nearly 2 years after daughter died in hot car, Gilbert mother turns tragedy into car safety advocacy

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

After heartbreaking tragedy, mother turns grief into car safety advocacy

Nearly two years ago, Angela Jones lost her daughter, three-year-old Charlotte, in a hot car incident. Now, she is advocating for new measures to prevent similar tragedies. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

PHOENIX - After their daughter died in a hot car nearly two years ago, a Gilbert family turned their tragedy into a push to help others, and now, the Jones family is taking their message all the way to the nation's capitol, all in hopes of preventing future tragedies.

Related: Gilbert Police: 3-year-old girl dead after being left in hot car for two to three hours

Mother recalls tragedy

"The panic in his voice, I knew right away something was wrong," said Angela Jones.

Angela knew something was wrong when she called her husband, Scott Jones, on her lunch break. It was September 3, 2019, and hours earlier, Scott had taken his other two girls to school. 3-year-old Charlotte, or Charly, as the family called her, stayed home from preschool that day. Angela says the family was out of their normal routine.

"Came back home with Charly in the back seat in her car seat. When he came home, he pulled on the driveway and came inside and started his workday, not realizing that Charly was in the back seat," said Angela.

Once the two realized what happened, they rushed Charly to the hospital. Sadly, Charly didn't make it.

"We had to be told that she didn’t make it, and we had to go say goodbye to her," said Angela. "It was the hardest thing that I've ever had to do, knowing that I was going to be leaving that hospital without my baby."

Mother turns tragedy into determination to prevent similar incidents

Its been nearly two years now without her spunky baby girl, and Angela is now turning her tears to triumph. She has met with members of Congress along with Kids and Car Safety to get Senate Bill 2016, also known as the Surface Transportation Investment Act, passed. The law would require vehicle manufacturers to install sequencing detection devices in vehicles. It is something Angela says will save lives.

"It will ping your phone and advise you to go check your vehicle," said Angela. "If you don’t go check and answer that, it will connect you to an emergency contact and it will honk the horn. It can do all kinds of things and eventually, it will contact emergency services."

Angela says the biggest mistake parents can make is thinking this can't happen to them. As far as the bill, it has been introduced to the Senate.

Kids and Car Safety

