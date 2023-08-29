Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

New device aims to help firefighters battle electric vehicle fires

By
Published 
Cars and Trucks
FOX 10 Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. - One of the biggest challenges of putting out an electric vehicle (EV) fire is trying to get inside the battery to flood the battery.

"They're very difficult to put out," said Avondale Fire Department Battalion Chief Garry Siler.

Now, there is a new device that punctures holes in an EV's battery, and floods it with water.

"It goes right through it. It's pretty amazing," said Battalion Chief Siler.

Arizona-based Velocity Fire Equipment is calling the device the BEST (Battery Extinguishing System Technology) system. Fire crews would push the device under where the car battery would be, and then, using air pressure, they jam the piercing nozzle through the bottom, and flood it wit water.

Device aims to help firefighters battle EV fires

Electric vehicle fires have been a headache for firefighters across the Phoenix area, as they can be extremely challenging, as well as time-consuming, to put out. One device, however, could change that. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

"It's a lot of pressure. About 600 psi that comes out of that piercing nozzle," said Michael Todd with Velocity Fire Equipment.

Todd says the device uses much less water than the amount of water used when fighting a typical car fire.

"As fast as 15 minutes and 500 gallons of water, the fire is out," said Todd.

In the Phoenix area, EV fires have become a major concern for fire departments. In one incident, a Tesla reignited on a tow truck, after crews believed it was extinguished. That incident happened in February.

In another incident that happened in May, firefighters took a burning Waymo car, dropped into a storage container covered in wet sand, and allowed it to slowly burn out.

Avondale Fire officials believe the BEST system could be a game-changer.

"There hasn't been a really great answer for getting a quick extinguishment on it. Usually, it would take thousands of gallons of water," said Battalion Chief Siler.

Avondale Fire is the first agency in the Phoenix area with BEST, and they plan to help other Phoenix area agencies respond, if asked. Avondale firefighters will begin formal training on the device in two weeks.