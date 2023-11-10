Nightly Roundup: Arson suspect taken into custody; 'No Labels' party could impact '24 election

PHOENIX - From an arson suspect accused of murder to a coyote attacking a 4-year-old girl in Mesa, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, November 10, 2023.
1. Suspect accused of setting fire that killed Phoenix woman taken into custody
Elizabeth Bell and Wayne Tweed (Phoenix PD)
Police say Wayne Tweed has been arrested in connection with the murder of Elizabeth Bell. Tweed was taken into custody and officers will be booking him into jail later tonight, according to Sgt. Brian Bower of the Phoenix Police Department. Read more.
2. How the No Labels party could impact the 2024 election
'No Labels' party could impact '24 election
The No Labels party is gaining momentum across the country and here in Arizona. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia has more on how the new party hopes to shake up the 2024 election.
3. Police shoot, kill coyote that bit 4-year-old Mesa girl
Featured
Police say an officer shot and killed a coyote after it bit a 4-year-old girl on Friday in a Mesa neighborhood.
4. Solar superstorm could 'wipe out the internet' for weeks or months, scientist says
Featured
Scientists are working to create an early warning system for dangerous solar activity that could damage critical technology.
5. Check the stash: AZDHS announces voluntary pot product recall due to contamination worries
Featured
AZDHS officials say a voluntary recall has been launched for certain marijuana products due to concerns over possible fungus contamination. No illnesses have been reported, according to health officials.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
6pm Weather Forecast - 11/10/23
It's been a great week weather-wise and we're going to wrap it up in fine style, topping out at 78° today.