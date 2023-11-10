Nightly Roundup: Arson suspect taken into custody; 'No Labels' party could impact '24 election

From an arson suspect accused of murder to a coyote attacking a 4-year-old girl in Mesa, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, November 10, 2023.

1. Suspect accused of setting fire that killed Phoenix woman taken into custody

Elizabeth Bell and Wayne Tweed (Phoenix PD)

Police say Wayne Tweed has been arrested in connection with the murder of Elizabeth Bell. Tweed was taken into custody and officers will be booking him into jail later tonight, according to Sgt. Brian Bower of the Phoenix Police Department. Read more.

2. How the No Labels party could impact the 2024 election

3. Police shoot, kill coyote that bit 4-year-old Mesa girl

4. Solar superstorm could 'wipe out the internet' for weeks or months, scientist says

5. Check the stash: AZDHS announces voluntary pot product recall due to contamination worries

Also, your weather forecast for tonight