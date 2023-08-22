Nightly Roundup: Phoenix neighborhood evacuated; crash seriously disrupts I-10 traffic

PHOENIX - From a developing police situation that prompted a Phoenix neighborhood to evacuate, to a film project that is getting people's attention in a small Arizona town, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
1. Area near Phoenix police station evacuated
Phoenix Police are investigating after finding a "possible explosive" and the scene is near one of the department's precincts on Tuesday night.
2. Shocking find in restaurant soup
"I took a bite, felt something stab the inside of my cheek, it felt like a needle," said Howie."I lunged and choked myself almost, so when I hacked it up and realized, into a napkin, it was, uh.'"
3. Big traffic delays on the I-10 following semi crash
A semi-truck crash has led to a massive fuel leak, prompting the closure of Interstate 10 in Tonopah for some time.
4. Maui home left untouched amid wildfire devastation
Among the charred homes in a neighborhood reduced to ash from the Maui fires stands a single red-roofed home that appears virtually unscathed.
5. Indie film project in Arizona town
A gruesome murder that happened before Arizona was even a state is set to be adapted into a movie, and crew members are filming at least a portion of the project in the town of Globe.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 8/22/2023
Can we expect more rain in the days ahead?