Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Phoenix neighborhood evacuated; crash seriously disrupts I-10 traffic

By
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a developing police situation that prompted a Phoenix neighborhood to evacuate, to a film project that is getting people's attention in a small Arizona town, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

1. Area near Phoenix police station evacuated

Featured

'Possible explosive' found near Phoenix Police precinct, department says
article

'Possible explosive' found near Phoenix Police precinct, department says

Phoenix Police are investigating after finding a "possible explosive" and the scene is near one of the department's precincts on Tuesday night.

2. Shocking find in restaurant soup

Featured

Man claims he found rat's foot in bowl of Olive Garden minestrone
article

Man claims he found rat's foot in bowl of Olive Garden minestrone

"I took a bite, felt something stab the inside of my cheek, it felt like a needle," said Howie."I lunged and choked myself almost, so when I hacked it up and realized, into a napkin, it was, uh.'"

3. Big traffic delays on the I-10 following semi crash

Featured

Over 7,600 gallons of fuel leaking on I-10 after semi crash in Tonopah
article

Over 7,600 gallons of fuel leaking on I-10 after semi crash in Tonopah

A semi-truck crash has led to a massive fuel leak, prompting the closure of Interstate 10 in Tonopah for some time.

4. Maui home left untouched amid wildfire devastation

Featured

Maui home left untouched by wildfires while Lahaina neighborhood destroyed
article

Maui home left untouched by wildfires while Lahaina neighborhood destroyed

Among the charred homes in a neighborhood reduced to ash from the Maui fires stands a single red-roofed home that appears virtually unscathed.

5. Indie film project in Arizona town

Featured

Independent film crew makes Dog Bite Murders project in Globe
article

Independent film crew makes Dog Bite Murders project in Globe

A gruesome murder that happened before Arizona was even a state is set to be adapted into a movie, and crew members are filming at least a portion of the project in the town of Globe.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 8/22/2023

Can we expect more rain in the days ahead?