Nightly Roundup: Phoenix neighborhood evacuated; crash seriously disrupts I-10 traffic

From a developing police situation that prompted a Phoenix neighborhood to evacuate, to a film project that is getting people's attention in a small Arizona town, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

1. Area near Phoenix police station evacuated

Featured article

2. Shocking find in restaurant soup

Featured article

3. Big traffic delays on the I-10 following semi crash

Featured article

4. Maui home left untouched amid wildfire devastation

Featured article

5. Indie film project in Arizona town

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight