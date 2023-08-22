Over 7,600 gallons of fuel leaking on I-10 after semi crash in Tonopah

A semi-truck crash has led to a massive fuel leak, prompting the closure of Interstate 10 in Tonopah.

The crash happened on Aug. 22 at milepost 97 near Wintersburg Road. Arizona Fire and Medical Authority says hazmat crews are at the scene where more than 7,600 gallons of mixed fuel is leaking from the overturned semi.

The semi-truck driver has been hospitalized in an unknown condition. The cause of the crash is not known.

Firefighters say crews will drill into tanks that are not currently leaking in order to move the fuel to a secondary transport vehicle. The operation is expected to take several hours and the highway will remain closed until the area is deemed safe.

Both directions of the interstate are closed. Westbound traffic is exiting at 355th Avenue and can use Indian School Road to re-enter the highway. Eastbound traffic is exiting at Indian School and can re-enter at 335th Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Area where the crash happened: