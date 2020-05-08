Nordstrom in Chandler Fashion Center permanently closes due to COVID-19

article

A Nordstrom in Chandler Fashion Center is set to close permanently after the negative effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on their business.

To respond to the impacts of COVID-19 and ensure we’re able to continue serving customers well into the future, we will be closing 16 of our fleet of full-line stores, including Nordstrom Chandler Fashion Center," the company stated in an email.

The Chandler location is one of 16 other locations that the luxury department store is shutting down.

"We selected these 16 stores based on a variety of factors, including the unique needs of the market, the current state of our business and real estate agreements," according to the statement.

Nordstrom stated those 16 stores would be closed by August 2020.

These types of decisions are never easy because we realize what this means for our employees," the company said in a statement. "We’re committed to taking care of them as best we can, including providing support and resources through this transition."

The Chandler location is one out of two Nordstroms in the state, with the other one being in Scottsdale Fashion Square. There are numerous Nordstrom Rack locations throughout the greater Phoenix area.