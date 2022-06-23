Officer pinned after suspect rams police vehicle, Tolleson Police officials say

article

Officials with the Tolleson Police Department say an officer had to be taken to the hospital after a suspect rammed a police vehicle on June 23.

The incident, according to a statement released by officials happened in the area of 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street. At around 4:17 p.m., officers located a stolen vehicle at a gas station in the area.

"Officers initiated a high risk stop of the suspect vehicle when the driver got back into the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene," read a portion of the statement. "The stolen vehicle rammed a Tolleson police vehicle pinning one of the officers in the door frame of the police vehicle."

The suspect, according to officials, continued to flee afterwards, and struck a passing car that was carrying four adults on 91st Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

The officer injured, according to police, suffered injuries to their leg and ankle, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not release the officer's name, nor did they identify the suspect.

