PD: Man upset with neighbors fires shots into apartment ceiling, accidentally shoots himself

article

Phoenix Police say a man is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the face.

Police responded to an apartment complex Sunday at 11:20 p.m. near 40th Street and Baseline Road.

Officers say the man had become upset with his neighbors, and after banging on their door, he returned to his apartment to get a handgun. He then fired multiple shots into the ceiling, which the final shot hit him in the face.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.