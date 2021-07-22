Expand / Collapse search
PD: Teen dies at hospital after being found shot in Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime scene tape article

Stock image of generic crime scene tape. 

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a homicide after a teen died at the hospital after he was found shot in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the 17-year-old victim was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds at about 6:30 p.m. on July 21 near 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"While on scene, officers learned that the victim was shot by suspect(s) while standing outside," police said in a statement on Thursday. "The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time."

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

