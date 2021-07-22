PD: Teen dies at hospital after being found shot in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a homicide after a teen died at the hospital after he was found shot in Phoenix.
According to Phoenix Police, the 17-year-old victim was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds at about 6:30 p.m. on July 21 near 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
"While on scene, officers learned that the victim was shot by suspect(s) while standing outside," police said in a statement on Thursday. "The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time."
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
