Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run near I-17 in Phoenix, driver arrested
PHOENIX - Phoenix police have arrested a hit-and-run driver after a man was struck and killed by a car near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road early Thursday morning.
Robert Tsiosdia, 53, was crossing Indian School near 24th Avenue at 4 a.m. on June 30 when he was hit by a sedan heading eastbound, officials said. He died from his injuries.
The driver fled the crash, but officers would later take him into custody near 7th Street and Peoria after a witness helped identify the suspect.
No other details were released about the arrest.