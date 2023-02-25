Pedestrian killed in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

Police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run near 7th Street and Elwood in Phoenix on Saturday.

A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a white passenger car just after 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 25. By the time officers arrived, they found evidence of the collision and the victim's body, but the car was nowhere to be found.

Detectives say the victim, 31-year-old Juan Bazan, was crossing the 7th Street at a marked crosswalk when he was struck.

The car was last seen heading south on 7th Street towards Broadway Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

