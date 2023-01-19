Expand / Collapse search
Pedestrian struck, killed in south Phoenix hit-and-run

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix detectives are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening.

Police say Andrew Salazar, 58, was struck and killed by a car near 28th Street and Broadway Road at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

"Early information indicates the pedestrian attempted to cross Broadway mid-block when a vehicle going west struck the pedestrian," police said.

The car fled before police came. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

