Pedestrian struck, killed in south Phoenix hit-and-run
PHOENIX - Phoenix detectives are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening.
Police say Andrew Salazar, 58, was struck and killed by a car near 28th Street and Broadway Road at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.
"Early information indicates the pedestrian attempted to cross Broadway mid-block when a vehicle going west struck the pedestrian," police said.
The car fled before police came. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
