Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
6
High Wind Watch
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
High Wind Watch
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 12:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Watch
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

Peoria Police seeks parents of little boy found wandering alone; has 'limited communication skills'

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PEORIA, Ariz. - Peoria Police are looking for a young child's family after he was found wandering alone in an area near 91st Avenue and Cholla Street.

Officers say the boy has limited communication skills, and he was not able to tell police his name or where he lives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peoria PD at 623-773-8311.

More Arizona headlines

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 