Peoria Police seeks parents of little boy found wandering alone; has 'limited communication skills'

article

Peoria Police are looking for a young child's family after he was found wandering alone in an area near 91st Avenue and Cholla Street.

Officers say the boy has limited communication skills, and he was not able to tell police his name or where he lives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peoria PD at 623-773-8311.

More Arizona headlines

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







