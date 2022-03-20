Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
11
Wind Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 AM MDT until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley
Dust Advisory
from SUN 12:50 PM MST until SUN 2:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Phoenix area locksmiths will open cars for free to save kids and pets thanks to program

By
Published 
Cars and Trucks
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix area locksmiths will open cars for free to save kids and pets

As we see higher temperatures, it is important to think about hot car safety and children. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more on a program in the Phoenix area, where locksmiths will rush out to help kids or pets that are locked inside cars.

PHOENIX - Temperatures are starting to rise in Arizona, and as more people are heading back to the office for in-person work, it is important to think about hot car safety and children.

In the Phoenix area, a program is in place where locksmiths will drop everything and rush to a car, if there is a pet or child that is in need.

"I've got my lock pick. We'll come in, I'll get it set up, and I'll work my way through the lock," said Brian Borden with Pop-A-Lock.

"In 2021 alone, we save 8,000 kids," said Paige Chase with Pop-A-Lock.

Chase said their program, PALSavesKids, is a free one.

"Every second counts. That's why we prioritize that job and head straight out to unlock it. We also recommend if the vehicle is not running and it is an emergency to also contact the authorities," said Borden.

As temperatures rise, officials with he National safety council says 38 children under 15 die every year from heat stroke after being left in a vehicle.

"Several times a month, we get calls for kids. We prioritize that call and head straight over, and get it open obviously," said Borden. "As it heats up, getting that kid out or pet out as quick as possible is ideal."

Borden also said people should think again if they think a smart key will protect them.

"People with smart keys think it's impossible to get locked with their key in the car, but as I can attest, we're out there everyday unlocking those cars," said Borden.

Borden said if the key is in the car and someone tries to enter it, the car will sometimes lock itself, thinking it is protecting a passenger from an attempted carjacking, meaning owners of cars with smart keys will need to be vigilant as well.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app