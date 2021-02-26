Phoenix FD: Five critically injured in crash near 20th Street and Baseline

article

Phoenix Fire officials say five people are in critical condition after a major crash in south Phoenix on Feb. 25.

The crash involved two cars, and two people needed to be extricated from their vehicle near 20th Street and Baseline Thursday evening, officials said.

Five people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A sixth crash victim, a child, was uninjured.

Four of the patients were men ages 20, 21, 22 and 23, and the fifth victim was a 21-year-old woman.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

