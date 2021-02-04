Phoenix Fire: Girl in critical condition following near drowning in Ahwatukee

article

Phoenix Fire officials say a four-year-old girl had to be taken to the hospital following a near-drowning incident on Feb. 4.

According to a brief statement by Phoenix Fire officials, the incident happened in a residential neighborhood located to the southwest of 48th Street and Ray in Ahwatukee. Firefighters were dispatched to the home following reports that the girl was found unconscious in a pool.

The girl, according to fire officials, is in critical condition.

