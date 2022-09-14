Phoenix firefighters battle power line, house fires just blocks away from each other

Hundreds of Phoenix residents lost electricity early Wednesday morning after some power lines caught fire near 21st Avenue and Bethany Home.

Fire officials said no buildings were damaged and no one has been hurt, and SRP crews are heading to the area.

More than 660 homes have lost power, but electricity is expected to be restored by 7:30 a.m.

Earlier that morning, fire crews had responded to an area just down the street near 20th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

"On arrival, firefighters found an exterior fire extending into the attic of the structure," officials said in a statement.

First responders were able to put out the fire within minutes, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials did not say whether the two fires could be related.

