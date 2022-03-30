Phoenix high school team's science project selected by NASA; project set to be launched into space next year

A team of Phoenix area high school students will be sending their experiment into space.

The group of students at ASU Prep High School was one of 600 entries across the country, and they are among the 57 winners chosen by NASA, as part of its Tech Rise Challenge.

The students say they never would have guessed their experiment would be chosen.

"We weren't expecting it at all. It was definitely surprising," said student Sawyer Ganes.

To participate, the team had to design an experiment to test on a suborbital rocket or high altitude balloon. When it is complete, NASA will send it to space.

"I have always been interested in space, so to know something will go in space, it is exciting," said Ganes.

Their experiment is testing hydrophobic and non-hydrophobic sponges in microgravity.

"We were talking about how this might have applications in growing food in outer space, or maybe could have an application with space showers," said teacher Irving Goutcher.

As a part of NASA's requirements, the experiment has to fit into a small container, and weigh the right amount. The team now have just a matter of months to complete the project, so that it is ready for NASA to send to space.

"I never thought I would be 17 and working with NASA," said Ganes. "I thought I would be, like, 27 or something like that."

Members of the team plan to finish up their project at the end of May, and it is slated to be sent into space sometime in 2023.

