Phoenix man shot and killed outside of a business as the suspect flees, police say

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting outside a business that left a man dead on May 20.

At around 3:45 a.m. near 27th and Northern avenues, police responded to a shooting report. When they got there, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. He hasn't been named.

As for the suspect, police believe they fled after shooting the victim several times during an argument outside a business. They quickly left the scene.

Police are asking for tips that could lead to the arrest of the person involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. You can stay anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Map of where the shooting happened: