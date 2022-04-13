Man dead, another injured following shooting in Maryvale, Phoenix Police say

article

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a person dead on the night of April 13.

The shooting happened in an area south of 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road. According to police, officers were called out to the scene for reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

That man, according to officials, was pronounced dead at the scene by fire officials.

Another adult man, according to police, later walked into a hospital in the area with a gunshot wound. The injuries to the second person is considered to be non-life threatening.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

