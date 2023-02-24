Phoenix offers $3K incentive for lifeguards ahead of 2023 summer season

Temperatures may still be low, but the city of Phoenix is already looking ahead to the summer as they begin recruiting for more lifeguards.

Last year, the city couldn't open all of its pools because of a lifeguard shortage. They're hoping to avoid that this year with a $3,000 incentive.

New hires will get $500 in their first paycheck and the remaining $2,500 at the end of the pool season.

"To receive the pay, a person must become certified as a lifeguard, work the entire summer through Labor Day weekend and finish in good standing," city officials said.

The Parks and Recreation Department is also offering a new shallow water lifeguard position, which will monitor people in four feet of water and under.

"The idea behind the shallow water lifeguard is to help those people who want to become lifeguards and then work on their swimming skills and endurance throughout the summer," said Becky Kirk with the City of Phoenix.

For those who are already certified, the interview process starts March 4.

The city also offers certification classes in the spring.

Here's the base pay for the following positions:

Pool Manager: $20.91/hr

Assistant Pool Manager: $18.28/hr

Swim Lesson Instructor: $16.51/hr

Lifeguard: $15.72/hr

Shallow Water Lifeguard: $14.97/hr

Applicants must be at least 15 years old.

Learn more: https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/pools/lifeguard

