Half of Phoenix pools to stay closed this summer due to lifeguard shortage

By May Phan
Published 
Phoenix
PHOENIX - Staffing issues have forced the city of Phoenix to keep half of their pools closed for the 2022 season.

The city was hoping to hire hundreds of staff, but have fallen short despite offering a $2,500 bonus in incentive pay.  Only 14 of the city's 29 pools can open this year.

The following pools will be open this summer: Coronado, Cortez, Deer Valley. El Prado, Encanto, Harmon, Hermoso, Maryvale. Paradise Valley, Pecos, Perry, Roosevelt, Starlight, and Sunnyslope.

Opening day is May 28, and the season will run until July 31 except for a few pools that will stay open on the weekends until Labor Day.

Phoenix is looking to hire more workers. Anyone 15 and older can apply to be a lifeguard, and the $2,500 hiring bonus is still being offered for interested applicants.

Learn more: https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/pools/lifeguard

Lifeguards make $14.02 an hour, and those interested can take a discounted Lifeguard Certification Class for $20.

"Anybody that works for us, we will recertify in our program through the summer," said Becky Kirk with the city of Phoenix. "Anyone in good standing will be eligible for our hiring in March of next year."

Other job opportunities are available for the following positions:

  • Pool Cashier
  • Mascot "Buddy Bear"
  • Pool Manager
  • Assistant Pool Manager
  • Program Specialist
  • Equipment Operator

