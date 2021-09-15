Phoenix PD: Fugitive kills self, woman fatally shot by officers

Phoenix Police said a fugitive killed himself and a woman was fatally shot after pointing a gun at law enforcement officers on the afternoon of Sept. 15.

The shooting, according to police officials, happened in the area of 24th Street and Thomas Road when a man wanted for a felony was spotted outside a Phoenix hotel and he fatally shot himself in the head while he and the woman were running from the scene.

Police said the woman then picked the man’s gun and pointed it at a team of law enforcement officers that included an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper and a Maricopa County Adult Probation officer.

After she ignored several commands to put the gun down, authorities said the woman was shot by the officers and died at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of the man and woman or details about the man’s felony charge.

They also didn’t say how the man and woman knew each other.

Officials said Phoenix police weren’t involved in the shooting but will be handling the investigation.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

