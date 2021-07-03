Phoenix Police look for armed suspect who allegedly robbed man delivering produce
PHOENIX - Silent Witness is searching for information on a suspect who reportedly robbed a man delivering produce to a business near 31st Avenue and Van Buren on June 17.
Phoenix Police say the victim was approached that morning by a man who had a black handgun tucked in his waistband.
The suspect reportedly stole the victim's wallet before running away.
He is described as a 6-foot white male in his late twenties with brown hair. He weighs approximately 180 to 200 pounds and was seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes with a black toe, a black face covering and sunglasses with a white frame.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
