Phoenix police: Man shot and killed near 91st Avenue and Monte Vista Road

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Wednesday morning.

On Dec. 30 around 11:40 a.m., Phoenix police officers responded to a call of shots fired near 91st Avenue and Monte Vista Road.

When officers arrived, 38-year-old Phillip Sampson had a gunshot wound. Sampson was pronounced dead on scene.

This is an on-going investigation.

No other information was made available.