Phoenix police: Man shot and killed near 91st Avenue and Monte Vista Road
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Wednesday morning.
On Dec. 30 around 11:40 a.m., Phoenix police officers responded to a call of shots fired near 91st Avenue and Monte Vista Road.
When officers arrived, 38-year-old Phillip Sampson had a gunshot wound. Sampson was pronounced dead on scene.
This is an on-going investigation.
No other information was made available.
