Phoenix Police officer 'violently attacked' and stabbed by suspect at a gas station

A Phoenix Police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was "violently attacked" and stabbed by a suspect accused of trespassing at a QuikTrip early Sunday morning.

At around 1 a.m. on April 7, officers responded to reports of another officer being stabbed at a gas station near 17th Avenue and Bell Road.

The Phoenix Police Department says its officer initially responded to a gas station to escort an unwanted man from the store.

"The officer spoke to the man and informed him he was no longer allowed to be on the property. The officer escorted the man towards the exit when the man pulled a knife and violently attacked the officer," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Store employees rushed to help the officer and fought to subdue the suspect. Once more officers arrived, they took the suspect into custody, and he was hospitalized for "medical issues unrelated to the incident."

As for the officer, he has serious injuries, but they aren't life-threatening. He hasn't been identified but has been with the department for about six months.

He was a volunteer officer before joining the force.

"I am so grateful that our officer injured last night is stable and recovering in the hospital. This is the second Phoenix officer who has been violently attacked in a week. I refuse to let this become the norm. It is unacceptable and the community should be outraged," said Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan.

The officer is in the hospital recovering and the department asks the community to keep him in its thoughts.

"The suspect will be booked on multiple felony charges once he is released from the hospital," Sgt. Krynsky said.

QuikTrip spokesperson Aisha Jefferson released a statement on the incident, saying in full:

"Our top priority is always the safety of our employees and customers. This level of violence in our community is unacceptable. We are grateful for the fast response and decisive actions of the Phoenix Police Department, our contract security guard, and our store employee early this morning to ensure the apprehension of the suspect and the safety of the rest of our team and customers. We are working closely with law enforcement to assist in the ongoing investigation and hope for a swift recovery for those involved. As always, we will continue to take necessary and appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and communities we serve."

On March 29, another Phoenix Police officer was shot while on the scene of an armed robbery. Days later, three people, including 2 teens, were arrested in connection.

