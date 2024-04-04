Teens, man arrested after Phoenix PD officer shot

A Phoenix Police officer continues to recover at home after he was shot last week in Laveen, and three suspects have been arrested.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on March 29 when Officer Harold Boswell responded to a report of people trying to rob a parked car near 35th and Southern Avenues, the department said.

One of the suspects, who was reportedly armed with a handgun, fired multiple rounds in the direction of Boswell as he approached the group. Boswell, who was off-duty but in uniform, was struck multiple times. Police said he never discharged his weapon.

Boswell was hospitalized after the shooting. He has since been released and is recovering at home. He is expected to make a full recovery.

On March 30, the first of three suspects, a 17-year-old teen, was arrested. He was booked into a juvenile court center and is accused of attempted murder and armed robbery.

The next day, the second suspect, 19-year-old Jamiah Thomas Mower, was arrested in Las Vegas. He is currently awaiting extradition to Maricopa County and will be charged with multiple felonies, police said.

The third suspect, a 17-year-old teen, was arrested on April 1 in El Mirage. He is accused of multiple charges, including hindering prosecution.

"The morning after the shooting I said we would not rest until we find those responsible and bring them to justice," Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said. "Within 72 hours of this violent incident, with the help of the community and law enforcement partners, we made three arrests."

"It is imperative that those who perpetrate violence against our officers and our community are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," said Phoenix City Councilmember Ann O'Brien.



Phoenix PD Officer Harold Boswell

Map of where the shooting happened