Phoenix security guard shoots man in self-defense, police say

An investigation is underway after police say a security guard shot a man in self-defense at a Phoenix 7-11.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

"The security guard shot the individual who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Sgt. Brian Bower said in a statement on July 21. "The individual shot will be arrested pending medical release."

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

No identities were released by police.

