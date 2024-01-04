Phoenix teacher arrested, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

A north Phoenix teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of his students has been arrested.

According to police, Arizona Conservatory for the Arts and Academics Secondary School administrators on Jan. 2 became aware of possible inappropriate conduct between a teacher and student.

Investigators say detectives spoke to the alleged victim and established probable cause to arrest 50-year-old Ernesto Moncada-Cota.

Ernesto Moncada-Cota

Moncada-Cota was booked into jail. He is accused of multiple felony charges, including sexual misconduct with a minor.

"The Phoenix Police Department encourages all parents to discuss with their children the nature of what an appropriate and inappropriate relationship with an adult looks like," police said in a statement. "Also, we continue to ask for all students and faculty involved in the educational experience of all children, to say something if something is seen or heard."

