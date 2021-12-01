Phoenix ties high temperature record a day after breaking another record

article

A day after breaking a high temperature record, Phoenix has tied another temperature record.

According to the National Weather Service, Sky Harbor reached 84°F, which ties a record that was last set in 2017.

On Dec. 1, NWS officials say Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached 85°F during the afternoon hours, thus breaking a temperature record of 83°F that was set back in 1949.

On Tuesday, temperatures hit 80°F at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, marking the 25th day in November the city has seen temperatures at or above 80°.

