Phoenix ties high temperature record a day after breaking another record
PHOENIX - A day after breaking a high temperature record, Phoenix has tied another temperature record.
According to the National Weather Service, Sky Harbor reached 84°F, which ties a record that was last set in 2017.
On Dec. 1, NWS officials say Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached 85°F during the afternoon hours, thus breaking a temperature record of 83°F that was set back in 1949.
On Tuesday, temperatures hit 80°F at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, marking the 25th day in November the city has seen temperatures at or above 80°.
